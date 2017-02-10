Chinese nationals detained at the border with $60 thousand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Authorities detained Chinese citizens at the Kazakh-Chinese who tried to smuggle $60 thousand, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Border Service of the NSC.

According to the Service five Chinese nationals were detained at the Maikapchagai checkpoint during a routine check of a passenger bus that was heading to the Kazakh city of Zaysan from Žirmūnai, China. They were carrying $59,900 that was not declared".

Cash and detainees were handed overto the Economic Investigation Service of the SRC in East Kazakhstan region.