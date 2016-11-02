Chinese PM leaves for Eurasian visit, set to visit Kazakhstan

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang left Beijing on Wednesday morning for visits to four Eurasian countries and a series of international meetings, Xinhua reports.

At the invitation of his counterparts, Li will pay official visits to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Latvia and Russia from Nov. 2 to 9.



During his stay in Kyrgyzstan, Li will attend the 15th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) prime ministers' meeting in Bishkek.



In Astana, Li will attend the third regular meeting between prime ministers of China and Kazakhstan.



Li will attend the Fifth Summit of China and Central and Eastern European Countries in Riga, Latvia.



He will also attend the 21st China-Russia Prime Ministers' Regular Meeting in St. Petersburg during his Russia tour.

Source: Xinhua