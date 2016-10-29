  • kz
    Chinese PM to visit Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Russia

    16:25, 29 October 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang will pay official visits to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Latvia and Russia from November 2 to 9 at the invitation of these countries' prime ministers.

    The Chinese Premier plans to attend the 15th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) prime ministers’ meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan; the Fifth Summit of China and Central and Eastern European Countries in Riga, Latvia; and regular prime ministers meetings in Astana, Kazakhstan, and St Petersburg, Russia, Kazinform learnt from the website of the Chinese government.

     

