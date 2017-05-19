Chinese popular magazine devotes several page spreads to Dimash
In addition, the fan group has posted a small fragment of the interview to Easy magazine:
- What things do you usually bring when you are out and about?
- The keys.
- Is anything disturbing you these days?
- Nothing can disturb me.
- Do you need an alarm to wake you up?
- I'd like to have somebody who could help me with it.
- Which of the gifts you received impressed you best of all?
- Each one.
- Your favorite phrase?
- All words.
- What track did you listen last?
- Michael Jackson - Beat It.
- What do you usually do before going to bed?
- I pray for my security.
- Which part of your body you are most happy with?
- I feel uncomfortable to answer the question! I won't tell you.
- What was your childhood dream?
- To become a prominent singer.
- Do you have any other skills you haven't demonstrated to us?
- There are lots of them.........ha-ha-ha, I'm kidding. In future you will know everything over time.