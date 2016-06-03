Chinese president vows to boost green, low-carbon development

SAN FRANCISCO. KAZINFORM - China will constantly boost green and low-carbon development in an effort to promote harmony between human and nature, according to a congratulatory letter sent by President Xi Jinping to the 7th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) and inaugural Mission Innovation Ministerial on Thursday.

In the message read by Yin Hejun, Chinese vice minister of science and technology, Xi called the meetings crucial high-level forums in the area of clean energy held after the 2015 UN Climate Change Conference in Paris.

The meetings show the international community's common concern about the development and application of clean energy, Xi said.

Going forward, China's growth philosophy will be driven by innovation, coordination, green development, openness and sharing, Xi said.

While implementing a series of policies and measures, China will gear up clean energy development with major efforts, optimize its industrial structure, set up low-carbon energy system, promote green buildings and low-carbon transport and establish national carbon emission trading market, said the president.

The meetings, held by the U.S. Department of Energy on Wednesday and Thursday, have drawn the participation of delegates from 23 countries and relevant international organizations. U.S. President Barack Obama sent a video message to the attendees.

Xi also extended a warm invitation to all attendees to visit China next year for the 8th CEM, where they can exchange their understanding and experience on the development and popularization of clean energy and jointly push forward global sustainable development.

