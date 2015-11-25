  • kz
    Chinese producers hold exhibitions in Almaty

    15:21, 25 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - China Homelife and China Machinex exhibitions kicked off Wednesday in Almaty.

    The three-day events brought together over 200 companies from all corners of China. Held at the Atakent exhibition center, the exhibitions showcase household goods, furniture, apparel, construction materials, household appliances, food, new equipment, advanced technologies and much more. The Chinese Consulate General in Almaty hopes the exhibitions will have a good turnout. Both events will run until November 27.

