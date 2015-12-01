  • kz
    Chinese, Russia presidents agree to enhance anti-terrorism cooperation

    17:13, 01 December 2015
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to enhance cooperation on fight against terrorism, IRNA reported citing Xinhua.

    During a meeting with Putin on the sidelines of a UN climate change conference, Xi pointed to the tremendous changes in the global anti-terrorism situation.

    He voiced China's readiness to work with the international community, including Russia, to combat terrorism.

    The Russian President said he believed the world was undergoing complicated and profound changes.

    He stressed that Russia would like to work with China to enhance cooperation in such areas as anti-terrorism.

