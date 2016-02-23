Chinese scientists decode gene sequence of imported Zika virus

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Chinese scientists on Monday sequenced the genome of the country's first imported Zika virus, helping with prevention and diagnosis, Xinhua reports.

The success was achieved by scientists with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the provincial center in east China's Jiangxi Province.

China confirmed the first imported Zika case on Feb. 9. The patient, a 34-year-old man from Jiangxi, developed a fever, headache and dizziness on Jan. 28 in Venezuela, before returning home on Feb. 5 via Hong Kong and Shenzhen. He has been discharged from hospital after a full recovery.

Monday's success has laid foundation for understanding the virus' variations as well as developing bacteria and reagents to diagnose the disease.