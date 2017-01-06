Chinese tourists may visit EXPO-2017 for free

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Chinese tourists who come to Kazakhstan by the airplanes of the national air company will be able to visit EXPO-2017 for free. Ambassador of Kazakhstan in China Shakhrat Nuryshev told during the presentation of the Chinese EXPO-2017 pavilion.

"If Chinese tourists buy air tickets from Air Astana, they will be able to exchange them to EXPO tickets. Also in our Consular Department, a section will be opened for those who wish to visit Kazakhstan and EXPO-2017 as tourists", the Ambassador informed in the conversation with journalists about the measures which Kazakhstan takes to attract tourists from China.

He reminded that in December 2015 Kazakhstan and China signed the Memorandum of simplified regime of group travels of Chinese citizens to Kazakhstan. According to the signed Memorandum, visa support will be provided by the Kazakhstan tourist company and visa will be issued for Chinese tourist groups within 5 business days without personal attendance.

"At present we are concerting the plan of events for the year of China in Kazakhstan. More than 60 tourist operators of Kazakhstan have received the right to receive Chinese tourist groups. At the moment they are hiring Chinese speaking personnel for "China Friendly" program of hospitality and service personnel", the Ambassador informed.

Kazakhstan has prepared 60 different tourist routes which, in a certain way, are associated with EXPO-2017.

"Kazakhstan's Khalyk Bank has entered into an agreement with UnionPay system to allow UnionPay ATMs to process UnionPay bank cards and provide service in Chinese", the Ambassador said.