Chinese, U.S. presidents hold phone conversation on ties

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday held a telephone conversation with his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama at the latter's invitation, during which the two leaders exchanged Lunar New Year greetings.

As a result of joint efforts by both sides, major achievements have been made in the development of Sino-U.S. relations in 2015, said Xi.

China is willing to join hands with the U.S. side to continue deepening practical cooperation in all fields and strengthening communication and coordination on international, regional and global issues for a sustainable, healthy and steady development of bilateral ties, said the president.

For his part, Obama said he was very glad to hold the conversation with Xi when the Chinese Lunar New Year is approaching, expressing the hope that bilateral ties will make new progress and that the two sides will continue working together, deepening cooperation and jointly promoting peace, security and prosperity of the two countries as well as the international community.

With grave concerns over the renewed nuclear test by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the DPRK's announcement of the plan for a new launching activity, Obama said the U.S. side hopes that the international community will strengthen coordination and propel the United Nations (UN) Security Council to adopt measures to cope with the situation effectively.

The U.S. side is willing to cooperate with the Chinese side on the issue, Obama added.

Xi stressed that the current situation on the Korean Peninsula is complicated and sensitive.

China is committed to the goal of denuclearization on the Peninsula, insists on a solution through dialogue and consultation, and is committed to maintaining peace and stability on the Peninsula, which meets the fundamental interests of all parties concerned, Xi said.

Xi said the Chinese side supports safeguarding the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the international nonproliferation system, and is willing to maintain communication and coordination with each and every party involved, including the United States.

