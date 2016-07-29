Chinese woman aims to pilot plane around the world

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Chen Jingxian, a female adventurer from China's southeast Sichuan Province has made a plan to cross 13 countries in a two-month period piloting a plane, local media reported on July 27, Sputnik reports.

Chen is not a professional pilot - she is a lawyer who just loves to fly. She received a private pilot's license in 2013 while studying in the US.



Inspired by story of "The Little Prince," she made up her mind to conduct her own round-the-world trip, flying over 13 countries and across four continents. At first, Chen's family was against her plan saying that it is quite a risky venture. However, out of respect to their daughter's dream, they agreed to it.



More than 20 companies refused dealing with Chen until one owner agreed to rent her a plane. The trip is scheduled for the end of July or beginning of August. During her flight Chen will be accompanied by a crew of three members. The team will pass by oceans, glaciers, jungles, deserts and even war-torn regions, the People's Daily newspaper noted.



The enthusiastic lady said she will post photos and videos of her trip on social media when the signal reception allows. According to Chen, the whole journey will cost around 200-300 thousand dollars.



Source: Sputnik