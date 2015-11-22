Chinese workers construct a 12 lane bridge in just 43 hours

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Building a new bridge is a daunting and time taking task.

However, on Nov 13th 2015, the Chinese Engineers stunned the world. At 11 p.m. work was started on Beijing's Sanyuan Bridge. In just 43 hours, the 12 lane bridge was reconstructed. This involved 1300 tons of material to be moved and placed on the site. This is truly an engineering marvel, Kazinform has learnt from Wonderful engineering .