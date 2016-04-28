  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Chinese yuan weakens to 6.4954 against USD Thursday

    14:34, 28 April 2016
    Photo: None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 117 basis points to 6.4954 against the U.S. dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trading System.

    In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

    The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

    Source: Xinhua

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!