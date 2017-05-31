Choir sings EXPO song in open air in Shymkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A choir of 2,017 people sang a song dedicated to the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Shymkent city, Kazinform reports.

Composed by Maksat Aitzhanov, the new song was performed by a group of vocalists on stage and the choir in the open air.



The choir is set to perform the EXPO song at the international exhibition that will open in the Kazakh capital - Astana in a matter of days.



The Days of Culture of South Kazakhstan region will be held within the framework of the exhibition.



The International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 will take place in Astana on June 10 - September 10, 2017.



