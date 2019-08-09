Cholpon-Ata to host Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM A meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will take place in the city of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan on 9 August.

The Belarusian delegation will be headed by PrimeMinister Sergei Rumas, BelTA has learned. The Eurasian IntergovernmentalCouncil will sit at the cultural center Rukh Ordo.

The heads of government willdiscuss issues of current importance. The participants of the meeting areexpected to study the experience of setting up supranational companies inglobal integration associations and approaches to the development of Eurasiancompanies, standards for distributing import customs duties between the budgetsof the EAEU member states and other issues.

The topics for discussion will alsoinclude the cross-border information cooperation concept, joint agricultureforecasts, supply/demand balances of the EAEU member states in farm produce,food, flax fiber, rawhide, cotton fiber, and wool for 2019-2020, and theEurasian Network of Industrial Cooperation, Subcontracting and TechnologyTransfer project.

The participants of the meeting will also decide on the dateand venue for the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. TheEAEU heads of government will take part in the first-day-of-issue dedicationceremony for stamps to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Treaty on theEurasian Economic Union and the 25th anniversary of the Eurasian integrationidea, BelTA reports.