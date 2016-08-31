Chris Brown is arrested and charged with assault after woman calls 911

LONDON. KAZINFORM The R&B singer Chris Brown has been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles police department said.

Police had been called to Brown’s Los Angeles home at 3am PST Tuesday morning after a woman called police for assistance.

A search warrant was served on the property just before 1pm on Tuesday, nearly nine hours after the 911 call was made.

Brown had been posting online videos declaring his innocence. In one Instagram video Brown, waving a cigarette and looking at the camera, says if and when police get the search warrant, they will find nothing at the home. He dismissed TV reports that he was barricaded inside.

According to the celebrity news site TMZ, police retrieved a duffel bag Brown threw out of the window of his home containing drugs and at least one firearm.

Officials say detectives hope to talk to Brown, the woman and any witnesses.

Lt Chris Ramirez of the LAPD told reporters that the call came early on Tuesday from outside the residence in the Tarzana neighborhood. Ramirez did not say what assistance the woman needed.

Calls to representatives for Brown were not immediately returned.

The Grammy-winning singer has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement. He spent six years on probation after pleading guilty to attacking his girlfriend at the time, Rihanna, in 2009.



Photograph: Scott Roth/AP

