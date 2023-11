ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British former professional boxer Chris Eubank told that the representatives of Golovkin's team better stay away from arranging a fight with his son Chris Eubank Jr., Sports.kz informs.

"GGG team would be wise not to take the fight with Chris Eubank Jr.! I don't see how Golovkin can beat my son." Matchroomboxing.com cites Chris Eubank on Twitter.