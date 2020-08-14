Christ the Redeemer to undergo disinfection before reopening
Also to be disinfected are the Corcovado train, one of the paths leading to the statue, and the Paineiras Visitors’ Center.
Father Osmar, rector at the Christ the Redeemer Sanctuary, pointed out that the monument is one of the most sought-after and visited spots in town, and a symbol of Brazil. «Christ the Redeemer, who always welcomes everyone in a special manner, deserves our best, the best of our institutions for the well-being of all of our visitors,» he said.
The initiative is a joint effort by agents from the Brazilian Navy, the Army, and the Air Force, who have joined forces to fight, control, and prevent COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, in March. Over 400 disinfection sessions have been conducted at public places like terminal stations, airports, train and subway stations, ferryboats, hospitals, health care units, and shelter homes.