Christine Lagarde congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on AIFC opening

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde sent a message of congratulations to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of official presentation of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), Kazinform correspondent reports.

In her message Chritine Lagarde congratulated President and his colleagues, the AIFC Governor on the opening of the Centre. She also extended congratulations on the 20th Anniversary of Astana.



Ms Lagarde stressed AIFC is an excellent opportunity and platform for Kazakhstan and the region to develop a deeper financial market and attract investment.

Further, she pointed out that a transparent, reliable and market-friendly regulatory framework, modern infrastructure and strong human capital will provide AIFC with the potential for development to the extent of a regional hub, setting an example of applying innovations, high-quality services, effective management, and reasonable methods of dispute settlement.

Lagarde's message emphasizes that it will take time, and AIFC will face new challenges. However, with a clear vision and strong team, the Centre will be capable of meeting them.

The head of the IMF also wished all the best for future endeavors and expressed hope for further cooperation.

It is to be recalled that the official presentation of the Astana International Financial Centre with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is underway in Astana. The official opening of AIFC is the main event of the Astana Finance Days forum. Heads of state, chiefs of major international companies, politicians, and experts of scientific communities and think tanks gathered here.