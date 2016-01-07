Christmas became inseparable part of spiritual life and traditions of Kazakhstanis - People&#39;s Assembly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan wished the people of Kazakhstan a Merry Christmas.

"Our moral qualities and heavenly thoughts and the faith in the triumph of humanism and happy future stand out on this day.

Christmas Day has become an inseparable part of the spiritual life and traditions of our people thanks to high ideals we have, love and mercy. These values unite all the people of Kazakhstan and all these traditions have become a pride of and the common treasure of the country.

Our independence and the policy of N. Nazarbayev help us to preserve peace and accord between representatives of all the confessions in Kazakhstan.

Dear Kazakhstanis! On this bright day we wish you all success, strong health and well-being. May this holiday bring warmth, joy and prosperity to every home," the text of congratulations reads.