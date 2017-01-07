  • kz
    Christmas congratulation from President Nazarbayev

    09:50, 07 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated the people of Kazakhstan with Christmas, Akorda press service wrote.    

    "Dear countrymen! I would like to offer my hearty congratulation of Orthodox Christians with Christmas holiday! This candid holiday helps preserve the eternal spiritual values which consolidate the life's moral fundamentals. Christmas is the symbol of renewal of the world, celebration of kindness and justice, mercy and sincere attention to those need help and care.

    In Kazakhstan among other religions Orthodox community actively participates in the life of the country and makes big contribution to consolidation of unity of the people, public accord and inter-religious dialogue.

    All this strengthens the bases of Kazakhstan's model of peace, creation, development and prosperity.

    On this Christmas day I wish happiness, success and wellbeing!

     

     

