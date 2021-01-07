  • kz
    Christmas symbolizes lasting values, Kazakh PM

    12:09, 07 January 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin congratulated Orthodox Christians of Kazakhstan on Christmas, Kazinform reports.

    In his congratulatory telegram the PM noted that this bright holiday symbolizing kindness, love and justice calls for sympathy and charity. It is one of the holidays that strengthens peace and consent in the multiethnic country.

    He wished all Kazakhstanis, who celebrate Christmas, sound health and wellbeing.


    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Religion Government
