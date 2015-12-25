Christmas trees from around the world (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The modern Christmas tree tradition dates back to Germany in the 16th century. The tree was traditionally decorated with edibles such as apples, nuts, or other foods. Later, it began to be illuminated by lights after the advent of electrification. Today, there is a wide variety of traditional and extraordinary ornaments, according to TASS.

35-metre high Christmas tree, which was lit up under slogan 'let there be light' at the entrance of Byblos (Jbeil) north Beirut, Lebanon. Christmas tree divided into two parts symbolizes the past and present of Jbeil City in a modern style. The tree is composed of 35 tons of gold-colored mirrors made of steel the northern side of the tree is facing the sea and is designed in a sail shape in reference to the ancient city © EPA/WAEL HAMZEH Christmas tree in Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania © AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis Members of the Mona Shores High School Choir standing in the Singing Christmas Tree at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon, USA © AP Photo/Mike Householder Christmas tree at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin © AP Photo/Markus Schreiber 36-meter 3D Christimas tree in Banciao, New Taipei City, northern Taiwan © EPA/HENRY LIN A pile of dozens of junk cars decorated for Christmas by employees at a car junkyard in Hamburg, Germany © EPA/DANIEL REINHARDT Christmas trees decorated in front of the Monte Carlo Casino in Monaco © AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau

St. George Monument decorated with illuminations resembling a Christmas tree set up for New Year celebrations in Freedom Square in Tbilisi, Georgia © AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov Italian UN peacekeepers decorating a Christmas tree with helmets at their base in the southern village of Chamaa, Lebanon © AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari 16-meter high Christmas tree erected by Hello Wood design studio in central Budapest, Hungary. The tree with a basic area of 30 square meters was built of 40 tons of firewood that will be distributed among the poor after the holiday © Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP Christmas tree made of beverage cans in front of a church in Jakarta, Indonesia © AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana Christmas tree on the central square in Gouda, The Netherlands © EPA/LEX VAN LIESHOUT The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York, USA. The Norway Spruce tree is lit with about 45,000 multi-colored LED lights © AP Photo/Julie Jacobson Guests gathering with Britain's Prime Minster David Cameron by the traditional 10 Downing Street Christmas tree in London, UK © AP Photo/Alastair Grant Christmas tree erected at the center of a Paris department store, France © AP Photo/Jacques Brinon A girl walking in front of a Christmas tree at a mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia © AP Photo/Joshua Paul