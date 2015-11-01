CIP President met with Bolashak Scholarship students in London (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bolashak Presidential Scholarship students studying in Great Britain gathered in London Oct 31 for a meeting to discuss the relevant issues of the Bolashak Program's implementation as well as application of the knowledge and skills gained abroad in light of 100 Specific Steps Nation's Plan.

President of JSC Center for International Program (the national administrator of the Bolashak Scholarship Program) Gani Nygymetov chaired the meeting. The head of the CIP answered the students' questions and gave several recommendations on upgrading professionalism and wished them success in their studies. More than 50 Kazakhstani students from 10 British universities participated in the event. Great Britain has been one of the most attractive countries for Bolashak Scholarship winners' studies (47%). 3,292 Kazakhstanis have passed academic and professional training at British universities and organizations under the Bolashak Program since 1993. 878 of them took their bachelor's degrees, 2,053 are master's degree students and 16 are PhDs. 345 scholarship holders underwent research and professional training. 910 students are majoring now in Law, Oil&Gas, Biotechnology, Molecular Genetics, Energy, Ecology, Chemistry etc. at British universities. Source: CIP press service