Cirque du Soleil to perform at EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Commissioner of the International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017" Rapil Zhoshybayev held a meeting with the Canadian authorities and business elite on September 21-22, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

At the meeting, Rapil Zhoshybayev pointed out the importance of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in China. It bears to remind that President Nazarbayev invited the Canadian Prime Minister to visit Astana in 2017. According to the commissioner, participation of the Canadian companies in the EXPO event in Astana will promote strengthening of bilateral cooperation and take it to a higher level.



The Canadian side, in turn, expressed confidence that Kazakhstan will organize and hold EXPO-2017 at the highest level. The theme of the exhibition "Future Energy" will allow the Canadian companies to showcase their advanced experience, new technologies and innovations in sustainable development, green economy and environment.



Following results of the negotiation many Canadian companies expressed readiness to participate in the EXPO event in Astana and hold the regular session of the Kazakhstan-Canada Business Council on the margins of EXPO 2017.



Additionally, Rapil Zhoshybayev took part in the EXPO 2017 roadshow for large Canadian tourist companies where exchange of experience in tourism and attraction of Canadian tour operators to the EXPO event were discussed. The Canadian tourist companies were excited to hear that Cirque du Soleil based in Quebec, Canada will perform at EXPO 2017.