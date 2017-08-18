Cirque du Soleil visits Down Syndrome Center for children in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 9 American dancers from the cast of Cirque du Soleil's Reflekt show visited the Sun World Center for Children with Down Syndrome in Astana to connect with the kids through music and dance, Kazinform has learned from the US Embassy Facebook page .

«Check out their smiles - this was a truly unforgettable experience. Huge thank you to Evgeniya Chebotarevskaya, Sabina Ismailova, and Kassidy Bright for putting together this amazing program! We are so inspired by your work and by the children and parents we met at Sun World», the post reads.

For more information on how you can help children living with Down syndrome go to www.sunworld.kz.