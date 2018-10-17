CIS agreement on sharing geospatial data approved in Belarus Politics

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus' Council of Ministers has approved the agreement on cooperation in sharing geospatial data in the interests of the armies of the Commonwealth of Independent States member states. The decision is laid down by the government's resolution No.739 of 16 October 2018, BelTA reports.

The agreement was signed in the Russian city of Kyzyl on 6 June 2018.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to send the notification to confirm Belarus has completed the intrastate procedures, which are required for the agreement to come into force. The Defense Ministry is the agency responsible for implementing the agreement.