CIS army games kick off in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The opening ceremony of the 2nd Military Sports Games of the Friendly Armies of the CIS Member States took place in Balykchy, Issyk-Kul Oblast, Kyrgyzstan on 25 July, BelTA learned from the Information Department of the General Staff of Kyrgyzstan's Armed Forces.

The games are held at the Edelweiss training center of Kyrgyzstan's General Staff. They involve over 300 members of the armed forces of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. Uzbekistan is partaking in the event as an observer.



The program of the games includes competitions in hand-to-hand combat, kettlebell lifting, shooting, a triathlon and several officers' competitions, and also a military multisport event.



The 2nd Games of the Friendly Armies of the CIS Member States will last through 2 August, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .