CIS chrysotile industry reps gather in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The international science to practice conference themed Chrysotile and safety has started its work today in Astana.

Those attending discuss new methods of protection of chrysotile industry workers, development of efficient security systems in chrysotile industry.



Upon completion of the two-day conference the parties are expected to adopt a resolution on improving conditions for workers of chrysotile- asbestos industry of CIS member states, protection of their health, and coordinating activities aimed at productivity enhancement.