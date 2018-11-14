CIS Council of Border Troops' Commanders holds meeting in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The Kyrgyz capital Bishkek is hosting today the 80th meeting of the CIS Council of Border Troops' Commanders, Kazinform reports.

Delegations of frontier service authorities of 9 countries (Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan), interacting structures of the CIS and working structures of international organizations (Executive Committee, Anti-Terrorist Centre, Bureau for Coordinating of Fight with Organized Crime, CSTO Secretariat and SCO RATS Executive Committee) are participating in the meeting.



The event is being held in Tokmok city located near the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border.



The meeting discusses the issues related to the assessment and analysis of the situation at the external boundaries of the CA countries of the CIS, the results of activity of the CIS Council of Border Troops' Commanders and priority tasks for 2019, the results of joint border operations and their organization for the forthcoming period.







The Council plans also to adopt a decision on transformation of the Scientific Coordination Council into the Science and Education Coordination Council.



The agenda includes also a block of issues regarding personnel training, law-making and scientific-research activity.

