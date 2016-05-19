CIS Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services to meet in Minsk 19-20 May

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The 40th meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS Member States will take place in Minsk on 19-20 May, BelTA learnt from the press service of the State Security Committee of Belarus.

The meeting will discuss the changing geopolitical situation in the world and the security in the Central Asian region, progress made in the implementation of the CIS cooperation program against terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism for 2014-2016, and also matters pertaining to the meeting of the heads of the CIS national counterterrorist centers.

The meeting will take stock of the work of the CIS Anti-Terrorist Center in 2015 and the meeting of the Coordinating Council and Technical Committee of the Joint Data Bank of the security agencies and special services of the CIS member states to combat organized crime.

There are plans to review the results of the meetings of the commissions for scientific and technological cooperation, information security, cooperation in the field of pre-trial investigation and security of international transport, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.