CIS countries discuss coop in space

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 17-18, Moscow hosted the 8th meeting of representatives of executive authorities of the CIS countries on cooperation in the space sphere, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia. The Kazakh delegation is headed by the Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Yerkin Shaimagambetov.





According to the press service of Roskosmos, the meeting discussed projects on joint exploration and peaceful use of outer space, including integration of the ground infrastructure of the CIS member states that use the GLONASS signal, the creation of the Multipurpose Aerospace Forecast Monitoring System, the development of warning systems for natural and man-made disasters on the territory of CIS and monitoring technogenic pollution of near-Earth space.





As the general director of Roskosmos Igor Komarov noted, large space projects and programs, that require the use of scientific, technical, financial and intellectual resources of interested states, can become an incentive for cooperation within the CIS. In this regard, he added that the key issue is the creation of a new modern contractual legal framework.





In his turn, Yerkin Shaimagambetov stressed that on October 10, 2017, President Nursultan Nazarbayev had inked the Decree on Signing the Convention of the Commonwealth of Independent States on Cooperation in the Peaceful Exploration and Use of Outer Space that approves the draft CIS Convention on cooperation in peaceful uses of outer space.





"Within the framework of the bilateral meeting, we discussed the implementation of the joint project with Russia - Baiterek at the Baikonur cosmodrome, which in today's conditions sees a new stage of development," said the head of Kazkosmos.



