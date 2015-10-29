CIS countries’ heads to review draft docs in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - The next meeting of the heads of CIS governments will be held Oct. 30 in Dushanbe, RIA Novosti quoted Abdulfaiz Atoi, Tajik foreign ministry's spokesperson as saying Oct. 29.

"In 2015, Tajikistan undertook the responsibility to hold the final meeting of heads of CIS member states' governments in Dushanbe on Oct. 30," said Atoi. He noted that the meeting will review the priority areas of cooperation between the CIS countries in the near future, Kazinform refers to Trend.az. The prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova and Russia are expected to arrive in Tajikistan for the meeting. Turkmenistan will be represented at the meeting by the deputy chairman of the country's cabinet of ministers, while Uzbekistan will be represented by its deputy prime minister. Ukraine's ambassador to Tajikistan has also been invited to the meeting. The participants will be received Oct. 30 by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. Afterwards the meeting participants will discuss issues on the agenda, in narrow and extended formats. A meeting of the council of heads of CIS governments is expected to review 40 draft documents. One in four drafts included to the agenda is aimed at further expanding and deepening cooperation in the economic area.