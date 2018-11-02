CIS countries to continue eliminating barriers in mutual trade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The CIS countries will continue eliminating barriers in mutual trade, Chairman of the CIS Heads of Government Council, Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda said at the session of the CIS Heads of Government Council in Astana, Kazinform reports.

In his words, the countries will focus on drafting a free trade agreement. He said that the CIS states should continue to eliminate trade and non-trade barriers, simplify the procedures and implement new technologies.



Development of transport and communications sector is no less important, Rasulzoda said. "In this context, we should develop two main areas - transport and infrastructure - and create conditions for non-stop transit of goods and services via the territories of our countries and fully use of the CIS transit potential," he stressed.







On behalf of all the attendees, the Tajik Prime Minister thanked Kazakhstan 'for warm welcome and hospitality.' He also congratulated Turkmenistan on the oncoming chairmanship in the CIS and wished success in achievement of all the goals set.



In turn, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev welcomed the guests in Astana. He said that Kazakhstan views the Commonwealth as a unique platform uniting post-soviet countries.



"I am confident that the results of our work will help promote further deepening and expansion of cooperation among our countries," he concluded.



Today's session of the CIS Heads of Government Council discusses 13 issues of cooperation in various spheres.