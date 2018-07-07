CIS countries to provide each other legal assistance in corruption investigations

MINSK. KAZINFORM The CIS countries will provide each other legal assistance in the investigation of corruption cases, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The press service informed that on 11-12 July the CIS headquarters in Minsk will host a meeting of a group of experts negotiating a draft agreement on cooperation in the CIS in combating corruption.



"The states will provide each other legal assistance and support in corruption-related cases, conduct coordinated and concerted operations , operational and preventive measures and special operations, cooperate in locating and apprehending of individuals who are accused of committing corruption-related crimes," the CIS Executive Committee said.



The agreement is aimed at improving the effectiveness of national efforts and cooperation between the CIS member states in combating corruption. The press service of the CIS Executive Committee informed that the CIS will elaborate a coherent policy, joint programs and activities to counter corruption, to conduct anti-corruption monitoring. The CIS countries are improving the legal framework for interoperability and harmonization of national laws.



The CIS member states are planning to establish cooperation in the field of tracing and returning the proceeds from corruption, to ensure legal protection and support to individuals and organizations involved in the fight against corruption.



The parties will carry out operational information and information-analytical exchange to counter corruption, exchange the experience and results of anti-corruption monitoring, collaborate in the preparation, retraining and improvement of professional skills of the staff. After the the draft agreement is finalized, it will be submitted, in accordance with the established procedure, to the CIS Council of Heads of State, BelTA reports.