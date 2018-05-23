  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    CIS Custom Services to convene in Kazakhstan

    10:00, 23 May 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 17th sitting of the committee of the heads of law enforcement units of the Council of Heads of Customs Services of CIS member states is going to take place today in Almaty region, the CIS Executive Committee's press service reports. 

    Delegations from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, CIS Executive Committee's reps, CIS Antiterrorist Centre are expected to attend it.

    Those attending are to discuss the basic directions for cooperation in the sphere of customs investigation and inquiries, law enforcement officials training and education, and dog training activities, etc.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Almaty region CIS
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!