CIS Custom Services to convene in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 17th sitting of the committee of the heads of law enforcement units of the Council of Heads of Customs Services of CIS member states is going to take place today in Almaty region, the CIS Executive Committee's press service reports.

Delegations from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, CIS Executive Committee's reps, CIS Antiterrorist Centre are expected to attend it.



Those attending are to discuss the basic directions for cooperation in the sphere of customs investigation and inquiries, law enforcement officials training and education, and dog training activities, etc.