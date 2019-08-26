  • kz
    CIS customs authorities gather in Dushanbe

    16:50, 26 August 2019
    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM The Tajik capital of Dushanbe has hosted a meeting of the Coordination Council of Heads of Customs (Finance) Authorities of the Commonwealth of Independent States, AzerTAC reports.

    The event was attended by representatives of Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Moldova, Uzbekistan and Armenia.

    The meeting focused on economic security of CIS countries, economic integration, fight against financial crimes and other issues.

