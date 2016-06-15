  • kz
    CIS Defense Ministers consider cooperation concept through 2020

    15:24, 15 June 2016
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus' Defense Minister Lieutenant-General Andrei Ravkov is taking part in the CIS Defense Ministers Council meeting in Moscow, BelTA learnt from the Defense Ministry of Belarus.

    The agenda of the meeting includes more than 20 issues, including the CIS military cooperation concept through 2020, participation of the Armed Forces of the CIS member states in the Army International Games 2016, joint events of the CIS Armed Forces in 2017.

    According to the ministry, the decisions which are to be taken in Moscow will promote the development of common approaches and mechanisms for the CIS military sector, BelTA refers to eng.belta.by.

