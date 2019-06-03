CIS defense ministers to discuss joint air defense exercise plans

MINSK. KAZINFORM - A session of the CIS Defense Ministers Council will take place in the Russian city of Anapa on 5 June. The defense ministers of the CIS states will discuss the forthcoming CIS air defense exercise Combat Commonwealth 2019 among other things, the press service of the CIS Executive Committee told BelTA.

There are over 20 items on the agenda. The defense ministers are going to discuss the military political situation in the world and its effect on the state of security of the CIS states, conceptual approaches to advancing military cooperation of the CIS states till 2025, and the post-conflict experience in Syria. The forthcoming exercise of the CIS united air defense system Combat Commonwealth 2019 will also be discussed. The main directions of cooperation in using unmanned aircraft and counteracting UAVs will be sketched out.



Members of the council will also discuss the advancement of cooperation in the area of air defense, sport, and personnel training. The council will analyze progress in implementing the plan on realizing the concept for the development of the united military geoinformation system for the CIS armies. Amendments to the regulation on the coordinating committee for topographic services of the armed forces under the CIS Defense Ministers Council will be considered.



The CIS Defense Ministers Council was established in 1992. It includes representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The council coordinates military cooperation of the CIS states, considers conceptual approaches to matters of military policy and military buildup, and works out proposals to implement measures aimed at preventing armed conflicts. The council is also supposed to review draft agreements and other documents on matters of defense and military development, form proposals to reconcile legal acts in the field, and manage the CIS collective peacekeeping forces, Kazinform refers to BelTA.