CIS deploys mission to monitor parliamentary elections in Russia

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The CIS election observation mission has started monitoring the election campaign to the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia of the seventh convocation. This information is posted on the website of the CIS Executive Committee, BelTA has learned.

Head of the CIS mission Vladimir Garkun met with Chairwoman of the Russian Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova on 16 August. Alla Pamfilova informed Vladimir Garkun about the ongoing work related to the preparation of the parliamentary elections, the course of the election campaign, consideration of the complaints and petitions submitted to the Central Electoral Commission. The parties also discussed the issues of mutual cooperation, sharing of information between the organizers of the elections and representatives of the mission

For his part, Vladimir Garkun said that the monitoring of the forthcoming elections will be based on the principles of impartiality, non-interference in the internal affairs of the state and the electoral process and respect for the Russian national legislation.

It is planned that the CIS mission will consist of at least 200 observers, including 40 long-term observers.

The elections to the Russian State Duma are due on 18 September. The State Duma of the seventh convocation will comprise 450 members. As many as 225 of them will be elected by a party-list vote (proportional electoral system) with the remaining 225 deputies elected in single-member districts (majority electoral system).

Kazinform refers to Belta.by