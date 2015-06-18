CIS developing measures to counter Islamic State expansion

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - CIS Anti-Terrorism Center is developing measures to prevent the Islamic State (IS) extremist organization from operating in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the center's head Andrey Novikov said on Wednesday.

"The Anti-Terrorism Center is actively working together with its partners to develop measures to prevent the Islamic State terrorist activity on the CIS territory," Novikov told the meeting devoted to the 15th anniversary of establishing the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center. The consultations of leaders of national anti-terrorism centers of CIS countries, which will take place on June 18 in Moscow, will focus on these problems.

"We are alarmed by expanding activities of international terrorist and radical extremist organizations, especially in Central Asia, by such phenomenon as terrorist mercenaries, and by the fact that the Islamic State international terrorist organization is moving closer to southern borders of the Commonwealth [CIS]," Novikov noted.

He added that there are certain problems that require building up efforts at the sub-regional level. Among them are "prevention of terrorist attacks on critically important facilities, on places of mass gatherings of people, countering distribution of damaging extremist ideas in the cyberspace, countering the so-called color revolutions and sabotage activities of unscrupulous NGOs [non-governmental organizations]," Novikov stressed, Kazinform refers to TASS.