CIS draft interstate program to combat crime for 2019-2023 finalized

ASTANA. KAZINFORM CIS experts approved the draft interstate program of joint measures to combat crime in the CIS for 2019-2023 and the resolution of the CIS Council of Heads of States on this matter during an additional meeting in Minsk, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, the Council of Commanders of Border Troops, the Council of Interior Ministers, the office for the coordination of the fight against organized crime and other dangerous types of crimes in the CIS and the CIS Executive Committee. "During the meeting, the experts refined and approved the documents taking into account the comments and proposals that they received," the press service informed.



The interstate program of joint measures to combat crime by 2023 was developed by the CIS Council of Interior Ministers. The document includes the activities to counter cross-border crime, including illicit trafficking of drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, trafficking in human beings and illegal migration, and the crimes in information technologies (currently these activities are executed in accordance with the individual programs of cooperation).



The program has been developed taking into account the decisions of the CIS Council of Heads of State to adapt the CIS to the present-day realities. The program is aimed at reducing the number of documents submitted to the supreme charter bodies. The document is based on the analysis of the crime rate, forecasting of criminal activities, the experience in crime prevention and also the previous programs.