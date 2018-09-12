CIS Economic Council to consider draft agreement on space cooperation

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The draft agreement on joint activities of the CIS member states in exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes will be considered at a meeting of the CIS Economic Council due in Moscow on 14 September.

It will be hosted by the Cosmonautics and Aviation pavilion at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH), BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.



The agenda of the meeting includes the issues related to various areas of the economic cooperation in the CIS.



For example, the vice premiers of the CIS states will discuss the status of implementation of the Free Trade Agreement and a number of interstate programs, and also the preparation for the 2020 population censuses.



The CIS countries plan to consider a draft agreement on joint activities in research and use of outer space for peaceful purposes.



They will also discuss the amendments to the CIS agreement on cooperation in the development and use of cellular mobile communication systems and on the exchange of information in electronic format for tax administration.



A new edition of the interstate target program on the recultivation of the territories exposed to uranium mining operations will be submitted for discussion.



The CIS members will present the reports of interstate councils for cooperation in science and innovations, on exhibition and congress activities.



The participants of the meeting are expected to agree on the financial contributions of the CIS countries to the next year's plan of measures to develop medical and social assistance and improve the quality of life of veterans of war, participants in local conflicts and members of their families for the period until 2020.



Representatives of the states will exchange views on the development of the national pavilions in the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow. Before the meeting, the members of the CIS Economic Council are expected to tour around the pavilions of the CIS states in Moscow, BelTA reports.