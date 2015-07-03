CIS Executive Committee, OSCE ODIHR invited to observe Belarus president election

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent invitations for the CIS Executive Committee and the OSCE ODIHR to take part in the observation of the presidential election, representatives of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BelTA.

On 1 July BelTA quoted Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei as saying that the Ministry would invite international organizations to observe the presidential election within days.

In particular, Vladimir Makei mentioned the OSCE ODIHR as one of the organizations. "Their evaluation is fundamental for the recognition or the lack of recognition of an election," noted the Minister. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly and some other organizations have said they would like to observe the election in Belarus. "The President has given instructions to invite anyone willing to take part in the process," stressed Vladimir Makei.

The Belarus president election is scheduled for 11 October. The Central Election Commission of Belarus has already adopted the calendar plan to organize the election campaign, BelTA reports.