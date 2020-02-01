CIS experts convene in Minsk to finalize cancer action plan

MINSK. KAZINFORM CIS experts have flocked to Minsk for an additional session to finalize the draft action plan to implement the CIS cooperation concept in tackling cancer in 2020-2024.

The session is underway at the CIS Executive Committee, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The document was drafted by the CIS Healthcare Cooperation Council, as well as experts from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Association for Directors of Centers and Institutes of Oncology and Radiology of the CIS and Eurasian Countries (ADIOR of the CIS and Eurasia), BelTA reports.

The increased focus on malignant tumors is attributed to the steady growth of cancer incidences around the world. Malignant tumors are the second leading cause of death after cardiovascular diseases.

According to the World Health Organization, about 9 million new cancer cases are reported worldwide every year. With a view to consolidating efforts in combating cancer, the CIS Heads of Government Council passed a cooperation concept on 7 June 2016. The concept aims at reducing cancer-related deaths, increasing life expectancy and improving the quality of life of cancer patients. «In order to achieve these goals, the draft action plan provides for developing and improving national plans and programs on cancer prevention, diagnostics and treatment, as well as on rehabilitation and palliative care of cancer patients. There are plans to increase the efficiency of scientific support for cancer action, including at the interstate level,» the press service informed.