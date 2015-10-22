CIS experts coordinated approaches during X CIS Forum of Creative Intellectuals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM CIS experts coordinated approaches on various issues of international agenda today during the X CIS Forum of Creative Intellectuals in Astana. Chairman of the Board of the CIS Inter-State Humanitarian Cooperation Fund, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbul-Ogly told at a press conference today.

"We all are aware of today's volatile situation in the world. I mean the Middle East and the Far East. Conflicts occur even on the post-Soviet space. Therefore, such forums are very important. The forum became a platform for communication, for discussion and making suggestions in order to compare our positions," the foreign ambassador said. As reported earlier, Astana hosted today the X Jubilee Forum of the CIS Creative Intellectuals. Around 200 delegates from all the Commonwealth countries arrived in Astana for the Forum. This year the event was devoted to humanitarian space of the Commonwealth, common values and dialogue of cultures.