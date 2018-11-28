CIS experts to discuss cooperation in printed media, book industry

MINSK. KAZINFORM The 23rd meeting of the CIS Interstate Council for Cooperation in Printed Media, Book Publishing, Trade and Printing Industry will take place in Dushanbe on 28-29 November, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The draft agenda includes more than ten issues. The CIS Interstate Council will take stock of the 15th CIS International Competition Art of the Book and discuss preparations for the next competition. The parties will consider the draft plans of action for the CIS Year of the Book in 2019 and the regulation on the CIS Children's and Youth Books Festival. The parties will also talk over issues relating to the development of projects to boost the book publishing, trade and printing industry the CIS countries.

Representatives of Tajikistan will inform their counterparts on the state of printed media in their country and achievements of Tajik publishers during the period of the country's independence.