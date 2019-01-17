CIS experts to discuss cross-border crime prevention in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM - A group of experts to develop an information exchange mechanism to fight cross-border crime will convene for a meeting in the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk on 23-24 January, BelTA has learned from the press service of the committee.

"The group will discuss the ways to improve data exchange channels and will examine an opportunity to introduce a unified data exchange format in the electronic form at the national level. Updating of automated data systems for law enforcement bodies of the CIS countries, optimization of their information structure and functional characteristics will be also on the agenda," the press service said.



The experts will also work on adequate measures of response with respect to individuals suspected of participating in armed conflicts in third countries. The important goal is to improve joint actions against individuals from the CIS wanted list including those who have not been detained before.



The expert group under the aegis of the CIS Executive Committee has been set up on the initiative of the CIS Council of Interior Ministers and the CIS Council of Border Troops Commanders. The group includes representatives of internal affairs and security bodies, border services and other competent authorities of the CIS countries, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.