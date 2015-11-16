CIS experts to discuss fight against corruption in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the 19th of November Astana will host a session of the CIS Interstate Council for Anti-Corruption, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

Participants of the session will consider the draft Concept on cooperation between the CIS member countries to fight corruption, the draft Agreement on cooperation between the CIS member states to fight corruption and discuss cooperation between the CIS anti-corruption agencies. Kazakhstan's experience in fight against corruption will be in the spotlight of the session. Members of the Council are expected to elect the new chairman and set the date and venue of the next session.