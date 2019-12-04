CIS experts to discuss humanitarian cooperation in Minsk

MINSK. KAIZNFORM A session of the expert group to harmonize the draft plan of priority activities to promote humanitarian cooperation of the CIS states for 2021-2022 will take place at the CIS Executive Committee headquarters in Minsk on 4-5 December, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The document was developed upon the initiative of the CIS Humanitarian Cooperation Council and will build on the existing plan that spans 2019-2020.

The plan is structured into ten chapters describing general humanitarian activities. Among them is the international contest The Art of Book, events to mark the 30th anniversary of the Commonwealth and events dedicated to the Great Patriotic War milestones, as well as the 16th and 17th forums of cultural and research workers, the interstate program CIS Capital of Culture, the Stars of the Commonwealth Award and the Commonwealth of Debuts Award.

«The plan will facilitate multilateral cooperation of the CIS states in the humanitarian field in the coming two years. After the document is agreed on, it will be submitted for scrutiny to the CIS Heads of Government Council,» the press service informed.